Miramira eyes November Tests

Fijian Drua forward Vilive Miramira is using his omission from the Flying Fijians squad in the recent Pacific Nations Cup as fuel for improvement, with the November tests just around the corner.

Miramira, who has been a standout performer for the Drua, admitted that missing out on national selection has motivated him to push harder and correct his on-field mistakes.

He says that he is working on his game and trying to be better.

“I’ve been reviewing my game for this year. When I got dropped, it gave me more motivation to work on my mistakes. It’s just built from there.”

The 25-year-old forward remains optimistic about his chances of making it into the squad for the upcoming November international tests.

Despite the setback, Miramira has maintained a positive mindset, focusing on his training and refining his skills.