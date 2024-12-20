Minister praises Drua for honoring Kadavu’s culture

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Minister for Women and Kadavu Rugby Union President, Lynda Tabuya, applauded the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for respecting local traditions during their pre-season training in Kadavu.

The team ensured they followed the Vanua’s traditional protocols before beginning their stay on the island.

“For us, what’s important is getting it right. That means seeking the Vanua’s endorsement first because we are a country where culture is deeply interwoven with everything we do, including rugby.”

“It’s wonderful to see the Fijian Drua follow traditional protocols, respecting the Vanua and our leaders before staying here for the last two days.”

The Minister also mentioned how the visit has not only boosted the visibility of Kadavu Rugby but also fostered a sense of pride and unity within the province.

The team’s community engagement and training with the Kadavu Rugby Union inspired aspiring young players and reinforced the Union’s aspirations to grow and impact the national stage.