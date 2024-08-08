MGM wants more history

The Mahatma Gandhi Under-18 side is using its journey so far as an inspiration for their Deans quarterfinal outing this Saturday.

Facing off against Ratu Navula College from Nadi, they are set to make it a historic event.

Player Seremaia Turagabeleti says they haven’t missed a day of training and have their eyes set firmly on the Deans Trophy.

“Our journey has been really hard, with all the struggles we’ve been through, and playing in the national quarters for the first time in our lives.”

Although this is their first year competing in the U18 grade, they are hopeful for a memorable match.

Turagabeleti also emphasizes they are hopeful to dominate their opponent from the west.

The two teams will clash in the Vodafone Deans quarterfinal this Saturday at 2.30 pm.

You can watch the Deans live on FBC Sports.