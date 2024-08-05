MGM ups preparation

[Source: 2541 i-Lalakai kei Lodoni / Facebook]

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-18 side traveled to Tailevu over the weekend to play in a friendly match against the Under-19 side of Ratu Kadavulevu School.

MGM has been tirelessly working on their discipline as they prepare for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Unio National Deans quarterfinals this weekend.

After claiming the under-17 title last year, team manager Hoteshwar Padarath says the focus is now on the main silverware of secondary school rugby.

“The target still remains to be champions of Fiji Secondary School rugby Super Deans. We leave the rest to God, and we’re working hard in our training.”

Padarath adds that even though they have lost some of their players to overseas scholarships and to the Kaiviti Silktails, they are still confident in the players they have now.

MGM will face Ratu Navula College in the third quarterfinal of the under-18 grade this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

