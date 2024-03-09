Mazey highlights Flying Fijians coaching saga

Fiji Rugby Union interim Chair, Peter Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union interim Chair, Peter Mazey has shed some light on where they are at regarding the new Flying Fijians coach.

Mazey confirmed in a press conference yesterday that World Rugby actually has more power in the selection of our coach based on a tripartite agreement signed last year.

According to Peter Mazey, the strict agreement has made it hard for them to make decisions regarding any appointment for our national sides.

“There was a very strict agreement that was signed by the Word Rugby, the AG, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, FASANOC and the Olympic Committee and Fiji Rugby and that gave World Rugby a lot of power over Fiji to have the say on who can and cannot be appointed”

FRU is currently awaiting the arrival of World Rugby representatives who had a meeting with the High Commissioner of Fiji in the UK last Friday sending the message to speed up the process.

He adds that the appointment is out of their hands but they have given their recommendations through to the government and to World Rugby.

Mazey further asserts they aren’t happy with the agreement signed but however they have accept it.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier revealed to FBC Sports his thoughts on the matter stating that the coaches are selected by World Rugby.

“At the moment we are really beggars. We have to accept what is given to us. But I suppose we can offer to provide some of our own local assistants for the local input or the Fiji input for the team”.

Drua coach Mick Byrne and Senirusi Seruvakula are in the running for the coach’s job.