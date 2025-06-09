Levi sisters stay with Rugby Australia

[Source:Rugby.com.au]

An elusive Olympic gold medal and a home World Cup are continuing to motivate the Levi sisters as they turn down the temptation of a cross-code move to remain in Rugby Union.

Maddison and Teagan Levi will stay in Australian Rugby until at least the Los Angeles Olympics after signing fresh extensions today.

The Australian women 7s stars confirmed their stay after several reports linked them to a move to NRLW club Gold Coast Titans, where the powerhouse sisters are from.

However, the pain of Paris burns deeply after a fourth-place finish in 2024.

For the sisters, the chance for redemption was all they needed to stay.

The pair will be in action for Australia at the Singapore 7s this weekend.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side play Great Britain at 4:32pm on Saturday then Spain at 7:58pm before facing South Africa at 11:46pm.

Our Fijiana meet Australia at 3:26pm followed by USA at 6:3opm then Japan at 9:56pm.

You can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

