Kolinisau settles into coaching job

Osea Kolinisau

Osea Kolinisau is slowly finding his footing in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach’s position.

The former national 7s captain took up the job a week ago and says he is still getting used to the administration side of things.

Despite being new to the role, Kolinisau is confident this will not hinder his performance in restoring lost glory to the team.

“When you’re playing, you don’t really see the work that the coach, the manager and the physio have to do. You just focus on playing, and you make a lot of demands of them. But becoming a coach, there is a lot of side to it, especially spending more time assessing games and reports that you got to submit.”

Kolinisau is expected to name his squad for the Hong Kong 7s today.

The tournaments starts next Friday and you can watch Fiji’s pool games on FBC TV.

Fiji is Pool A with Australia, Canada and France.