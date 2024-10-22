Kerevi and Uru back for Wallabies

Samu Kerevi (left), Seru Uru

Samu Kerevi who has been nominated for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year is one of two overseas players that Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has called on to bolster his 34-man Spring Tour squad.

Kerevi and lock Will Skelton are two of five new faces under Schmidt this year with high-profile recruit Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii forming an uncapped trio with NSW playmaker Tane Edmed and Western Force outside back Harry Potter in the Wallaby squad.

Reds utility forward and former Ratu Kadavulevu School student, Seru Uru, has also earned a recall to the Test unit after missing the initial Bledisloe squad selection.

Players with links to Fiji who also make the touring squad are Langi Gleeson and Rob Valetini.