Kamikamica and Sims back for Storm

Tariq Sims (left), Tui Kamikamica.

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica is back for Melbourne Storm in round three of the NRL.

Kamikamica who didn’t play last week due to a foot injury will start in the number eight jersey for Melbourne.

Former Bati forward Tariq Sims also returns and will come off the bench.

Also back for the Storm is powerhouse centre Justin Olam who was initially expected to be back in round six because of an arm injury.

Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona faces 6-8 weeks out with a knee injury.

The Storm faces the Titans at 4pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eels winger Maika Sivo who was charged with dangerous contact last week is free to play after receiving a fine.

Sivo will be in action tonight at 9 against the Sea Eagles.