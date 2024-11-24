Indiscipline cost Flying Fijians in Dublin

[Source: The Telegraph]

The Flying Fijians have ended their November tour with a disappointing 52-17 loss to Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Indiscipline proved costly for the national side as the home team ran in eight tries.

Number eight and Ireland captain Caelan Doris got his side in front early in the match from a set-piece lineout that was perfectly executed close to Fiji’s line.

Sam Spandergast who started his first Test for Ireland was sent off for a late and dangerous hit on Kitione Salawa.

Despite being a man short, flanker Josh van de Flier scored the hosts’ second converted try from another set-piece play that caught the Fijians off guard.

Caleb Muntz managed to slot in a penalty to put Fiji on the board just two minutes later before prop Eroni Mawi copped a yellow card for dangerous play.

Frank Lomani left the field due to injury and was replaced by Peni Matawalu in the first spell.

The Flying Fijians had themselves to blame after giving away penalties in their red zone in the first half which the Irish took advantage to score another two converted tries to halfback for a 28-3 lead at the break.

Fiji lost its defence in the match and exposed on many occasions. Inside center and Man of the Match, Bundee Aki, extended their lead to 35-3 with another converted try.

Flanker Salawa finally got Fiji’s first try when he quickly picked the ball from a ruck and drove through to score.

The hosts sneaked in for another try before 18-year-old Setareki Turagacoke scored his second successive Test try after being set up by Muntz.

It was all Ireland afterwards, sealing the deal with another great tryand they finished this game with a scrum-half on the wing, a hooker in the back-row and their number eight playing centre.