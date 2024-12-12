Ikanivere rushes home to biggest fan

Tevita Ikanivere

Fijian Drua hooker, Tevita Ikanivere, has a bigger sense of responsibility now.

It’s not because he’s a Drua Co-Captain for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season but as a father.

The Drua skipper says he’s excited about his new role.

Ikanivere says he has to hurry back home every day because his number one fan will be waiting.

“It’s very great to have a son, have children a bigger sense of responsibility before I used to do things fdor the family back home, now I got my own little family, I love the life of being a husband and a father now, it gives me purpose and I look forward to coming to work every day because knowing I have to provide and be better for both my son and my wife”

Before having a family, Ikanivere used to stay back with his teammates for a bit before going home, however, he says that’s not the case now.

The former Queen Victoria School student will also have some added responsibility on the field next season as a Drua C-Captain.