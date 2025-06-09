High-level competition driven by accredited coaches

The rise in the level of competition across secondary school rugby has been credited to the quality of coaching in schools.

Teams guided by accredited coaches are showing sharper skills, better structure, and a higher standard of play on the field.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union president Jone Kanalagi says the impact of accredited coaching cannot be overlooked.

“We found that teams that are coached by Level 2 and Level 3 accredited coaches, they play really well. Teams that are coached by those that are not accredited they do not fare well.”

He pointed to schools like Suva Grammar, which has invested in experienced coaches, including specialists from outside the teaching staff, as examples of how proper coaching support raises standards.

“We are happy at Fiji Secondary Schools that every year our game seems to go up another level. We owe it to the schools that have made it their business to acquire good coaches, good SNC coaches to prepare their teams. I think that is the factor that helped improve the level of the game.”

Kanalagi added that the growing gaps in scorelines during finals highlight the need for more schools to ensure their coaches are accredited.

The FSSRU says its priority is to continue raising coaching standards to match the growing demands of the game.

