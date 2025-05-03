Heartbreak for Fijiana XV on home soil

It was heartbreak in Suva as our Vodafone Fijiana XV suffered a heavy 43-7 defeat against the Wallaroos in their women’s international test match in Suva tonight.

Following the Fijian Drua’s earlier victory against the Reds, the historic test match on Fijian soil saw the Wallaroos prove too strong for the home side.

Fijiana XV’s only score came early in the game from skipper Alfreda Fisher.

However, the Wallaroos quickly overturned that lead and embarked on a scoring run, preventing Fijiana XV from adding any further tries.

The Wallaroos established a commanding 31-7 lead by halftime.

Fijiana XV struggled with errors and possession, and their defense proved vulnerable against the Wallaroos’ powerful attack.

