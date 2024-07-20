Gut wrenching loss says May

[Source: World Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijian Under 20 team wrapped up their World Rugby Championship journey with a narrow defeat, falling to Spain 24-19 in the 11th place play-off last night in Cape Town, South Africa.

Captain Nalani May described the loss as “gut-wrenching” for the team but emphasized their determination to use this experience as a foundation for improvement.

He also noted that discipline issues, which had plagued their previous game, continued to be a challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a gutting loss for us but regardless, I’m still super proud of the boys, they left it all out in the field and I couldn’t be more proud of them for that.”

In other results, England claimed victory in the World Rugby U20 Championship by defeating France 21-13.

New Zealand secured third place with a 38-24 win over Ireland.