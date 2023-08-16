Green light for Bossman

Fiji Water Flying Fijians speedster Vinaya Habosi in Pornic, France

Fiji Water Flying Fijians speedster Vinaya Habosi is back.

After missing the last three Tests against Tonga, Samoa and Japan, the Nadroga man is now ready to play again.

Habosi came with the first group of players last Thursday and went for his medical review here in France where he was given the green light.

When asked about Habosi, coach Simon Raiwalui says the Bossman is fit to play and available for selection.

There’s a lot of interest in this weekend’s Test since its the school holidays in France and Raiwalui also says the hosts are on a roll at the moment.

“It’s a huge game for France they on a bit on a high and they they’re playing some really good rugby, World Cup at home so there’s a lot of interest in rugby at the moment in France and we’re looking forward to playing a really good team.”

Fiji takes on France at 7am on Sunday.