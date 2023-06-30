Government not selling Drua shares

[File Photo]

The government will not be selling its Fijian Drua shares.

However, to further support our Drua team, government is allocating $1m for procurement of enhanced equipment and services to deliver international quality broadcast required for Drua’s participation in Super Rugby and other international matches.

The government had committed $6 million to Counter Ruck Pte Limited for 51% of shares last year.

Article continues after advertisement

CRL was established by the Fiji Rugby Union to own and operate the Drua.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says he doesn’t know about the future but at the moment they’re committed to Fiji’s Super Rugby franchise.

‘The government is not selling its shares so it stays, its put to good use and we’d love to continue next year with another round and then we’ll see, maybe some people will be interested to buy government shares’.

CRL was granted a 13-year income tax holiday and provided a waiver for customs duty on goods imported specifically for Fijian Drua-related venues and High-Performance Base for this financial year.