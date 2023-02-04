Four new players for Fiji 7s to LA and Vancouver

[Source: Fijian 7s]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has included four debutants in his 13-member squad for Los Angeles and Vancouver tournaments.

Army duo, Anasa Qaranivalu and Rokoua Rasaku, Police forward Alusio Vakadranu and Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi have booked their place to Los Angeles 7s.

Gollings says the four players have been under the radar for some time.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We knew things were needing a little of a shakeup and bringing new energy into the squad something we’ve been looking to do for a number of weeks or when the season started but there’s always a process involved and Coral Coast and Nawaka 7s gave us that opportunity gave us that opportunity to really see them come to light’.

The forward pack will be assisted by the experienced hands of Josua Vakurinabili, Jeremaia Matana and Tevita Dugunu while Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Manueli Maisamoa and Iowane Teba will guide the backs.

The notable exclusions are Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Alasio Naduva.

Tevita Daugunu has been named the captain for the next two legs.

The Fiji 7s is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan.



[Source: Fijian 7s / Facebook]