Former stars wish Fijiana Drua well

Rugby sevens legend Waisale Serevi is among the many fans in Fiji and abroad wishing the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua the very best ahead of their Super W final against Queensland Reds today in Australia.

Serevi and his wife Kara sent a video mesasage to daughter Asinate and her teammates encouraging them that nothing is impossible.

In the video message, Serevi says the team should go all out and empty the tanks today.

Former Fijiana 7s rep Brittany Coates and her husband former All Black Seta Tamanivalu also believe the side can deliver again.

Brittany Coates younger sister, Jade, will come off the bench today for Fijiana.

She says she’s proud of how far the side has come.

“We just wanna wish you all the best for the grand final this weekend, we are so proud of you, we believe in you, and you can go all the way, it won’t be easy but you got this.”

The Fijiana Drua faces Reds at 6:45pm

You can watch the Super W final LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Meanwhile, you can also watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Hurricanes Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva live on FBC Sports.

The match kicks off 2:05pm.