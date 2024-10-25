Flying Fijians eye strong build-up test matches

The Flying Fijians left Nadi this morning [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says that the team’s main goal for the northern hemisphere tour is to challenge themselves against top-tier teams and deliver strong performances.

Byrne highlighted the importance of stepping up their game, both in attack and defense, to compete at the highest level.

“We’re going against Tier 1 teams, and that’s where we want to be—performing well among those teams on the big stage,” Byrne said.

Article continues after advertisement

He also noted that the tour will offer invaluable exposure for the newer players, giving them the chance to experience high-level competition.



The Flying Fijians left Nadi this morning [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

“Some of our players will be experiencing the biggest crowds, and the great thing about northern hemisphere games is the respect for the game. Our players will enjoy playing in front of such supportive crowds,” he added.

Fiji will face Scotland in their first test match on November 3.