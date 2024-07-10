Flying Fijians door now opens for Rayasi

Hurricanes winger, Salesi Rayasi [Source: Planet Rugby]

Hurricanes winger, Salesi Rayasi’s wish to play for the Flying Fijians may come true after signing a two year deal with French club Vannes.

Rayasi wasn’t able to don the white jumper before as he was contracted with the Hurricanes and New Zealand rugby.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says a player under clause 3 of the New Zealand rugby contracts, players have to play for the All Blacks if they’re playing Super Rugby.

However, with Rayasi leaving for France, he forgoes his All Blacks eligibility and he earlier expressed his keenness to play for Fiji in the future.

Byrne says he’ll have discussions with Rayasi.

‘That means he’s available so he’ll be somebody that we will talk to, I think there’s a couple other boys who are looking at different things offshore as well so as they move out of their contracts we’ll certainly be having discussions with them.”

Rayasi played 50 games with the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist and France based Semi Radradra has joined the Flying Fijians squad ahead of the Test with the All Blacks in San Diego, USA next weekend.

The Somosomo villager from Taveuni joined the team last week.

Another 2020 Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala is also in camp.

The Flying Fijians will travel to the US on the weekend before playing the All Blacks next Saturday.