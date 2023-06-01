Fijians start for Reds

The Queensland Reds have named all the four Fijians in their squad to start against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Suva on Saturday.

Peni Ravai, Serupepeli Uru, Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu are in the starting lineup.

Uru, who was ruled out with illness last round replaces injured co-captain Liam Wright.

Daugunu and Vunivalu are on the wing and Ravai retains his spot in the front row.

Head coach Brad Thorn has made five changes to his starting side in what is a do-or-die clash against the Drua, with both teams fighting for a finals berth.

James O’Connor and Hunter Paisami are also in the run on team.

Fijian Drua hosts Reds at 4:35pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.