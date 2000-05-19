Fijiana ramp up preparations ahead of Oceania Championship

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Some standout players from the Fiji Rugby Union’s franchise competition, along with select members of the national women’s 7s team, have joined the Vodafone Fijiana 15s camp as preparations intensify for the upcoming Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

The squad is in camp in Nadi with just 18 days remaining before the tournament kicks off at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on June 6th.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham says the additions are part of a broader effort to build depth and versatility as the squad eyes both regional success and long-term goals.

“We have some franchise players who performed really well in the franchise matches and deserved to be here. We’ve also introduced some of the 7s players just for them to observe our environment and obviously looking at them as we move closer to the World Cup.”

Fiji will open their Oceania campaign against Tonga, a match Cunningham says is vital for setting the tone ahead of a tougher fixture against Samoa a week later.

He also emphasized the advantage of playing on home soil and the confidence that it can bring.

The team has been building steadily since their last outing against the Wallaroos in Suva, and Cunningham says the internal competition for spots has lifted standards in camp.

