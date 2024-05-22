Fijiana pumped for Test matches

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The last home Test for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s was in 2022 but next month they’ll host Japan in Suva and Lautoka.

In a statement, Fiji Rugby Union says these matches will not only be thrilling to watch but also showcase the exceptional talent and skill of players to local fans.

As part of FRU’s commitment to advancing women’s rugby, they’re offering players 12-month contracts.

FRU states that this investment reflects their commitment to providing its athletes with the support and resources they need to succeed.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 15s play Tonga at 7.30pm on Friday in its opening Oceania Championship match in Brisbane, Australia.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.