Fijiana falls to Spain

[Source: FRU]

In a closely contested rugby match, Spain emerged as the victors, defeating Fiji with a final score of 26-19 in their second game this morning.

The match began with an early penalty awarded to Spain, giving them a 3-0 lead just four minutes in. Fiji quickly responded as Adita Milinia scored a try, putting them ahead 5-0.

Spain applied pressure on the Fijian defense, earning two penalties and taking the lead for the first time at 9-5.

Fiji displayed their skills with some slick passing, resulting in Vani Arei scoring their second try, with a successful conversion by Luisa Tisolo, making the score 12-10 in favor of Fiji.

Spain’s Pena Hidalgo took advantage of a handling error by Fiji just before halftime, extending Spain’s lead to 14-12.

Spain continued to perform well, with Claudia Pena scoring a try in the 56th minute and successfully converting, leading 21-12.

Their dominance continued as Marietta Roman scored another try, extending their lead to 26-12 after a successful conversion.

Fiji, showing resilience, fought back with some well-executed passes, leading to Atelaite Buna’s try with a successful conversion by Tisolo, narrowing the score to 26-19.

Looking ahead, Fiji’s next match will be against Dubai next week Friday in their final pool game.