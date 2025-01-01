Fijiana eager to host Wallaroos

While the Fijiana 15s team looks forward to hosting the Wallaroos, the Australian side is bracing for a tough start to their 2025 season as they travel to Suva to face a formidable Fijian squad.

This match marks the beginning of an action-packed journey leading up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which will be held in August.

The road to the World Cup will see the Wallaroos host the Pacific Four Series, a high-stakes competition returning to Australian shores.

Last season, the team struggled to find consistency, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Several close games slipped through their fingers, including a narrow defeat to the USA in Melbourne—a loss that still lingers in the team’s memory.

A key highlight of their campaign will be their first-ever match at Canberra’s GIO Stadium, where they will face one of their World Cup opponents in a crucial test of their preparation.

To round off their build-up, the Wallaroos will engage in a two-Test series against Wales.

The series holds added significance, given the teams split their matches last year.

The Wallaroos are eager to settle the score and build momentum heading into the World Cup.

Fijiana and Wallaroos will meet on the 3rd of May.