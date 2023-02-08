Fijiana Drua welcomes Rasolea

Siteri Rasolea.

While some Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua reps are leaving for greener pastures, Australia-based prop Siteri Rasolea is heading to Fiji to join the Super W champions.

The Fiji Rugby Union confirms that Rasolea will team up with the Fijiana Drua this season.

Rasolea is well remembered for her inspirational performance for the Fijiana against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand three months ago where she was named Player of the Match.

Article continues after advertisement

She was the third in her family to represent Fiji on the world stage.

The Naitasiri lass is following the footsteps of her father Solomone Rasolea and brother Junior Rasolea who were both Fiji reps during their time.

Her dad played for Nadi and the Flying Fijians in the 1980s while her brother was a Fiji Under-20 representative.