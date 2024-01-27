Fijiana bow out of cup contention

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side narrowly missed out on a cup semifinal spot after losing to Ireland 14-12 in the quarterfinal of the Perth 7s.

Talei Wilson scored the opening try in the 2nd minute.

Ireland then hit back with two successive tries for a 14-5 lead at the breather.

Vani Buleki added another try in the second spell but the Fijiana missed the conversion to level the scores and force a sudden death.

Ireland now progress to the semifinals tomorrow and will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Great Britain and Canada.

Meanwhile the Fiji men’s side will face South Africa in the cup quarterfinal at 11pm.