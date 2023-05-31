Fijiana books spot in World XV

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s has qualified for World 15s after maintaining its 100 per cent start, with the final to spare.

Fijiana along with Samoa has qualified and the two will meet in the title decider of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship in Australia.

Samoa leads the standings on points difference with Fiji in second.

Article continues after advertisement

It means that whoever emerges victorious from their match at Bond University on Sunday will claim the championship title and their place in WXV 2, alongside Scotland, Japan and South Africa.

The team that loses on Sunday will compete in WXV 3 this October.

So far, Ireland, Kazakhstan and Kenya have confirmed their participation in the third level of the new women’s international 15s competition.