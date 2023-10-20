Fijian Drua re-signs backline stars for next season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is re-signing four backline players in preparation for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Among the returning stars are the Flying Fijians winger, Selestino Ravutaumada; the fearless Flying Fijians fullback, Ilaisa Droasese; and the dynamic Drua duo of Michael Naitokani and Apisalome Vota.

Ravutaumada and Droasese have recently concluded their inaugural international stints, leaving a blazing trail with their explosive speed and raw power, greatly contributing to the national team’s triumphs.

Stino, as affectionately known by fans, boasts an impressive tally of 22 appearances for the Drua, while Ilaisa has graced the field 15 times in the famous blue and white.

Ensuring the presence of the indomitable centre Apisalome Vota, who has crossed the try line five times in his 18 appearances, remains a top priority for the Drua.

Accompanying him is the rising sensation Michael Naitokani, who made six noteworthy appearances during his debut 2023 season.

Fijian Drua’s CEO, Mark Evans, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm as he emphasized the consistency and cohesion of the squad for the 2024 season.

He adds that the quartet of backs they unveiled promises a wealth of talent both on and off the field.

Rugby enthusiasts worldwide can eagerly anticipate the attacking prowess of Stino and Ilaisa on the fringes, as well as the sheer power and finesse brought by Vota and Michael in the midfield, for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Fijian Drua’s pre-season is already in full swing, with all players except those returning from their Flying Fijians commitments showing up for rigorous training sessions.

The Fijian Drua will kick off their 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby campaign in Round one against the Blues on February 24 in Whangarei, New Zealand.