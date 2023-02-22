Fijian Drua partners with FijiCare

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua continues to be boosted ahead of the new season, as they now partner with insurance company FijiCare Insurance Limited.

The major deal will see the insurance innovator’s brand feature prominently on the shorts of the Drua in the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

CEO Mark Evans says sponsors like FijiCare are vitally important for a professional club like the Drua and they look forward to working with them.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things we are trying to do is to give businesses in Fiji another route to market and another way to promote their services and to promote their brand and hopefully we will do a decent job for you.”



Fijian Drua CEO, Mark Evans (left), FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju.

FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju says the Drua team will be covered by their comprehensive suite of insurance products.

Raju says they are also inspired by the team, who through their passion, resilience and innovative style of rugby bring joy to many Fijians.



Fijian Drua CEO, Mark Evans (left), FijiCare Executive Director, Avi Raju.

He adds that FijiCare aspires to the same attributes where through their culture of innovation and promotion of financial inclusion bring accessible insurance products for all Fijians.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play its first match of the season against Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.