Fijian Drua launches inspiring book

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua has unveiled a new book titled, “The Rise of the Drua – How A Rugby Dream Captivated A Nation,” written by rugby commentator Greg Clark and veteran sports writer Norman Tasker.

This independently authored book offers a comprehensive account of the club’s 25-year journey, culminating in its entry into Super Rugby Pacific.

It details how the team was formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, overcoming numerous challenges, including relocating and re-homing, before finally returning to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The book features exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and never-before-seen photographs, showcasing the passion, perseverance, and pride that have fueled the Drua’s rise to prominence.

It also highlights the contributions of players, coaches, staff, and the dedicated fan base that has quickly made the Drua one of the most beloved teams in the competition.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans described the book as a tribute to the club’s journey, celebrating the team’s resilience and the unwavering support from its fans.

He noted that the book captures the essence of the Drua’s Fijian spirit and is a must-read for rugby enthusiasts.

Set to be released on October 11, the book will be available at retail outlets, with the paperback priced at FJ$35 (VIP) and the hardback at FJ$50 (VIP).

Fans can also look forward to special events, including book signings with Drua players and staff, offering a closer connection to the club’s inspiring story.