Fiji vs All Blacks in USA

[Source: Supplied]

The Flying Fijians will take on the All Blacks in July in the United States of America.

Fiji faces the three time world champions on July 20 in San Diego.

The match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.

New Zealand battles Fiji after their two Tests with England on July 6th and 13th.

The historic clash with Fiji in San Diego headline a blockbuster 14-Test season for the All Blacks under new Head Coach Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks have played in San Diego once previously, against the USA in 1980.