Fiji U20s show improvement despite Loss

The SportsWorld Fiji U20 side delivered a much-improved performance in their second outing at the Super Rugby Under-20 tournament, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the NZ Barbarians, who claimed a 36-14 victory.

After a tough opening match against the Hurricanes, the young Fijians showed greater cohesion and fight, crossing the try line twice in the second half.

Emosi Nuku powered over in the 57th minute, followed by a late try from Sam Chapman in the 70th, with both conversions successfully slotted by Asi Tuilagi.

While the result didn’t go their way, the signs of progress will be encouraging as they continue their development.

