Fiji Schoolboys look to win back to back

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Schoolboys head coach Peniona Ranitu is gearing up for the team’s second match against Australia Schoolboys on Tuesday after securing an impressive 26-14 victory in their first game.

Ranitu acknowledged the challenges of a quick turnaround and emphasized the importance of adequate rest for the players.

With a squad of 30 members, Ranitu plans to rotate players for the upcoming match.

“We will eventually let the other seven, the ones who are outside, run on the field in the next game on Tuesday.”

He is eager to build on the momentum from their first win as they aim for another victory against the Aussies.

The two sides will meet again at 3 pm tomorrow and the match will air live on FBC Sports.