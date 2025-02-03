Fiji Rugby Board set to reshape the game

Fiji Rakavi Football Union Chair John Sanday believes the union has a world-class board capable of driving major change for Fijian rugby.

Sanday says that the union’s leadership team has the expertise to drive these changes.

He emphasized the expertise of the board members, who bring vast experience in finance, legal matters, and international rugby governance.

“We have a world-class board with professionals like Tevita Tuiloa, an investment manager with Fijian Holdings Limited, and Anare Manulevu, a senior partner at KPMG. Laijipa Naulivou is an expert in her field, Cathy Wong has extensive knowledge of world rugby, and Mosese Naivalu provides legal expertise.”

With strong leadership in place, he hinted at upcoming initiatives that could make 2026 a transformative year for Fiji Rugby.

While details remain undisclosed, he assured that the impact will be significant.

Sanday expressed confidence that the union, with the necessary support and authority, will deliver something special.

While specifics remain under wraps, excitement is growing for what could be a game-changing year for Fijian rugby.