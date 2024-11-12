Fiji moves to ninth on World Rugby Rankings

The Flying Fijians have moved up one place on the latest World Rugby Rankings.

After its historical win over Wales in Cardiff, Fiji are up one place to ninth.

Fiji defeated Wales 24-19 at their home ground for the first time yesterday.

South Africa replaces Ireland at the top of the men’s rankings and was just one of multiple changes after a dramatic weekend of ups and downs in the Autumn Nations Series and beyond.

Every team in the top 10 except France changed position, with southern hemisphere teams dominating Six Nations opposition.

New Zealand is now second while Ireland drops to third and France remains in third.

Argentina is fifth and Scotland six while England drops from fifth to seventh

South Africa’s new rating of 92.46 points gives them a 1.25-point advantage over New Zealand, who have moved up a place from second, with Ireland dropping down to third.

Australia now sits in eighth followed by Fiji then Italy who completes the top 10.