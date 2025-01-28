Fiji faces stiff competition in Vancouver

The stage is set for the fourth round of the HSBC SVNS Series 2025 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, from February 21 to 23.

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team, sitting atop the leaderboard with 48 points, finds themselves in Pool C with Spain, Uruguay, and the USA.

The Fiji 7s team which finished 5th in Perth is still a team to watch, but they’ll face stiff competition from Spain, who are also in fine form.

Meanwhile, Kenyan men’s rugby sevens team, has been drawn into a challenging Pool A, pitting them against some of the world’s best, including Argentina, France, and Great Britain, all of whom currently rank in the top eight.

In Pool B, Australia, leads the group alongside South Africa, New Zealand, and Ireland.

On the women’s side, Australia will head Pool A, competing against Canada, Brazil, and Spain.

Pool B sees New Zealand, the powerhouse of women’s sevens, alongside the USA, China, and Ireland.

Fijiana, France, Japan, and Great Britain make up Pool C, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

Both the Fiji 7s teams returned from Perth yesterday and will start their preparations for the Vancouver leg later this week.