Fiji Blue beat Drua at Mataso 7s

The Fiji men’s 7s team started their Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s on a high beating the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 7s team 26-7.

Their Fiji Blue team had all the possession in the first half and converted them into points.

They led 19-nil in the first half.

The Drua side finally managed to break the national side’s defense through Joe Tamani.

However, the national side had the last say following an interception.

Their Fiji White side will be taking on Army FTA soon.

The Drua face Western Wardens in their second game.

The two-day tournament continues at Churchill Park.