Fantastic four Fijians in rugby’s top 100

Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Levani Botia and Jiuta Wainiqolo

Four Fijians have made RugbyPass top 100 players list for 2024.

Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Levani Botia and Jiuta Wainiqolo made the list which was released by RugbyPass.

All these players play in the Top 14 in France.

Tuisova broke into the top 50 in position 45, Radradra who is also in the top half in position 48 and Levani Botia in 70th place and Wainiqolo is at 90 on the list.

Wallabies number eight, Rob Valetini, is placed at 52.

French rugby star Antoine Dupont has been named as the number one player in the world right now, following the release of a new ranking, the world’s ‘Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players 2024’.

In second place is Cheslin Kolbe, who played a crucial role in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup 2023 win, with his compatriots, Pieter-Steph du Toit, at third and Eben Etzebeth fourth with New Zealand star, Ardie Savea, making up the top five.

South Africa has the highest share of players with 18 in the top 100, followed by New Zealand with 17, Ireland have 14 and France 11 players represented.

Elsewhere, other nations represented include eight from England, Argentina and Australia have seven players each with Scotland while Fiji and Italy have four each.

Wales have three and one from Georgia.