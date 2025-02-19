Ex-All Blacks assistant joins Western Force program

Former All Blacks star and ex-Blues coach Leon MacDonald. [Source: Planet Rugby]

Former All Blacks star and ex-Blues coach Leon MacDonald has joined the Western Force as a coaching consultant across their rugby programs.

MacDonald most recently worked as an All Blacks assistant coach following five seasons in charge of the Blues, including leading the side to the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific grand final.

But in a coup for the Force, the 47-year-old signed on this season as part of a plan to make the Perth outfit the “best club in the world”.

Article continues after advertisement

“Leon’s appointment is part of our three-stage plan and vision to make the Western Force the best club in the world as a player, as a coach, as a high-performance staff member and as an administrator,” Force CEO Niamh O’Connor said in a statement.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link