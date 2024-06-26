Europe players to join Flying Fijians this week

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The northern hemisphere rugby players’ window will open at the end of this week.

This also means some Flying Fijians players in Europe are expected to be available for the Georgia and All Blacks Tests.

Head coach Mick Byrne is optimistic more than 10 of our stars in France and England will join the team next week.

“We’d probably have 12 or 15 of our northern hemisphere players over the next three or four days, the window for it is the 28th of June so we’ll be traveling to Georgia and those players will become available on the weekend.”

Only Vilimoni Botitu was the lone Europe player that played against the Barbarians last week.

Fiji faces Georgia next weekend.