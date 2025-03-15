Drua Women look to rebound against Brumbies

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Women will be aiming to bounce back when they take on the Brumbies Women this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After falling 22-19 to the Queensland Reds last weekend, the Drua are determined to turn things around in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Brumbies return to action following a bye and come into the match with confidence, having defeated the Drua in their preseason clash.

They will be looking to capitalize on any vulnerabilities in the Drua’s game and secure a crucial win on the road.

With both teams eager to prove themselves early in the season, today’s encounter promises to be a fiercely contested battle.

The match will Kickoff at 3.35 pm this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

