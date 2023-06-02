Drua stars inspire youngsters in the North

It was a special first visit for two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players to the Northern Division and an opportunity to give back to aspiring rugby players at grassroots level.

Simione Kuruvoli and Kitione Salawa were part of the team from Rugby Australia and Fiji Rugby Union who hosted rugby activities in schools and villages.

The team visited Wailevu West District School in Cakaudrove and Seaqaqa District School in Macuata, as well as nearby settlements and villages in the area.

Halfback, Kuruvoli says it was an opportune time to share their experiences with aspiring rugby players given the increase in interest and support for rugby in the country.

“It is grateful to be here too, giving back to grassroot. Once we were small like this too, we were looking up to the established players like Radike Samu and Lote Tuqiri. So, it is a huge honor to be here and give back to the community.”

Rugby Australia, Pacific Partnerships Manager Daniel Millis says this is a boost to the morale of children and youth who would also like to pursue a career in rugby,

Fijian rugby legends former Wallabies players, Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo were also part of the team visiting schools and villages in the Northern Division.

The Drua will host Reds tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4:35pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.