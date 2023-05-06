Drua ready to sail through Hurricane

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are all set and ready to take on the Hurricanes today in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Suva.

Both teams had their captains run yesterday and the Drua is excited to play the Hurricanes on their home turf for the first time.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says they hope to record their third home win after a disappointing loss to the Blues last week in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

“Plan is always the same. We try to come out and do our best and win. All teams are tough in this competition. No one is weak and no one is strong. Everyone’s the same. Everyone’s strong and the boys are looking forward to coming out again and playing again.”

The Drua will face the Hurricanes at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Meanwhile, last night the Chiefs extended their winning start to the season to 10 matches after beating Highlanders 52-28.

Other matches today will see the Crusaders tackle the Force at 4:35pm followed by the Blues and Moana Pasifika at 7:05pm and Reds hosts Waratahs at 9:35pm.