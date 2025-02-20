Drua ready for high-speed battle in Napier

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are set to take on the Hurricanes in Napier this weekend, a venue known for its unique cricket stadium layout and fast, dry conditions.

Coach Glen Jackson believes the setting will be ideal for running rugby and expects an exciting contest.

With a strong Fijian community in the Hawke’s Bay region, the Drua will have plenty of support in the stands.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an interesting stadium, it’s a cricket stadium, so it’s a very spread-out stadium. Napier is normally one of the hottest places in New Zealand, so it’s going to be a good weekend.”

Despite the Hurricanes’ strength on home soil, Jackson is confident the Drua can capitalize on the hard, fast track and play their natural attacking game.

He also noted the importance of adapting to the environment and ensuring the team is ready for the high-tempo battle ahead.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35pm this Saturday in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link