Drua ready for exciting pre-season showdown

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says his team is ready to showcase their progress in their preseason clash against RFC LA this Friday at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The team has completed over three months of offseason training, with Jackson confident in their ability to deliver an entertaining and competitive match.

Jackson says this fixture marks a unique crossover between Super Rugby and Major League Rugby, offering fans a rare opportunity to see two leagues collide.

“It’s been 13-14 weeks now and our boys have been training so they’re excited to get a game. Obviously LA is an exciting prospect coming from the MLR and it’s awesome that Super Rugby and MLR come together and having LA here so it should be a fun little evening on Friday and I know the boys are excited to finally get their practice stuff and put it out on the rugby field.”



While fans can expect the Drua’s signature style of fast, exciting rugby, Jackson reveals that the team has also been focusing on their fundamentals during the offseason.

Improvements in set-pieces and phase play have been a priority, and the match will serve as a valuable test of their readiness for the upcoming Super Rugby season.



Jackson also calls on rugby fans to support the Drua, emphasizing the special atmosphere created by the Fijian crowd.

The match against RFC LA promises a thrilling showcase of rugby talent and will kick off at 3pm on Friday at Churchill Park.

