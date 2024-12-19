Drua players connect with roots during camp

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Fijian Drua’s preseason training camp in Kadavu has offered more than just an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season.

For some players, it has been a deeply personal journey, setting foot on the island for the first time and connecting with their homeland.

Utility back Kemu Valetini, originally from Galoa in Kadavu, expressed his gratitude for the experience.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all, I feel pretty privileged, blessed, and honored to be back here. This is my first time coming to Kadavu. Just to experience something different and come back to the village, it’s been special. Bringing all the boys here to train in a new setting has also allowed us to connect with the people and the land.”

For development player Breyton Legge, from Nakasaleka village, the trip has been equally impactful.

“It’s a very humbling experience, especially being home for the first time,” he shared. Coming off the boat, was a real eye-opener, especially camping here. Amongst the big mountains and the beautiful sea at our back, it’s been an unforgettable journey.”

The camp is not only a first-time experience for some players but also a long-awaited homecoming for others.

Forward Etonia Waqa, from Lomati village, reflected on returning to Kadavu after more than a decade.

“I just want to thank the management for the opportunity to come and train here. It’s been more than 10 years since I’ve set foot on my island.”

The preseason camp in Kadavu has provided the team with a unique blend of physical preparation, cultural connection, and a chance to rediscover their roots. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the players are embracing the profound significance of training in their homeland.