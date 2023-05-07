Drua back in top eight

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is back in the top eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific table.

This follows its 27-24 win over the Hurricanes in Suva yesterday.

The Drua is eighth with 17 points after 10 rounds and have two away and two home games left to play.

Two teams the Drua will play next, Waratahs and Reds are sixth and seventh on the competition table.

The Waratahs whom the Drua will play on the 20th of this month are sixth with 21 points and Reds sit in seventh with 19.

Next weekend the Tevita Ikanivere captained side will face the Force at 9:35pm on Friday and the following week the Drua take on Waratahs.

The round 14 and 15 games against Moana Pasifika and Reds will be hosted by the Drua in Fiji.

Other teams in the top eight are Chiefs, Blues,Crusaders,Hurricanes and Brumbies.

Meanwhile, looking at other results last night,Crusaders beat Force 48-13, Blues pip Moana Pasifika 31-30 and Waratahs defeated Reds 32-24.

Today the Rebels host Brumbies at 4:35pm.