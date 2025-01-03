Cirikidaveta hopeful for new season

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Seeing how the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has progressed over the past two years, forward Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta believes the Drua has a chance of winning the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby competition.

The 26-year-old joined the Drua back in 2021, coming in the Tasman Mako Rugby Club competing in the Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

He says that achieving such a feat is possible if only the players are willing to put in the hard yards and much more.

“But I just enjoy the hard work, and try to just work towards our goal. Definitely trying to push for winning the competition so yes I can’t wait for it to start.”

The Naitasiri man says he has been working closely with the new and younger players in the team, trying to share his knowledge with them.