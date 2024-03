[Source: NZ Herald]

The Chiefs have been beaten 25-19 by the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

The Chiefs led early after Josh Ioane scored the game’s first try in the 12th minute.

The Reds his back soon after through Matt Faessler, and held a 15-11 halftime lead.

The Chiefs edged ahead early in the second half, but the hosts fought back to claim the win.